Revealed: The most-Shazamed song of 2023

Apple Music

What songs made the most people whip out their phones this year to identify them? Apple Music has revealed the most-Shazamed tracks of 2023.

Coming in at #1 is Rema‘s “Calm Down,” which isn’t surprising, since that’s the first song most people ever heard by the Afrobeats artist. Number two is Miley Cyrus‘ chart-topping “Flowers.” That’s followed by Lady Gaga‘s “Bloody Mary,” the 2011 track that went viral thanks to its use in TikTok videos of people doing the Wednesday dance.

Other songs on the most-Shazamed list include Sam Smith and Kim Petras‘ “Unholy,” the viral hit “Makeba” by Jain, “I’m Good (Blue)” by Bebe Rexha and David Guetta, “Daylight” by David Kushner, “Creepin'” by Metro Boomin, The Weeknd and 21 Savage, “Escapism” by RAYE and 070 Shake, “Players” by Coi Leray and “Lift Me Up” by Rihanna.

Apple Music has also released its list of the Most-Read Lyrics of 2023, and topping that chart is SZA‘s “Kill Bill,” possibly because people wanted to find out if SZA did indeed decide to kill her ex.

SZA’s “Snooze” is also on the list, as is Miley’s “Flowers,” “Boy’s a Liar, Pt. 2” by Pink Pantheress and Ice Spice, Olivia Rodrigo‘s “vampire” and Taylor Swift‘s “Anti-Hero” and “Cruel Summer.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.