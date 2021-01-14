RIAA salutes Gold & Platinum "Class of 2020" including Doja Cat, 24k Goldn, Gabby Barrett

ABC

Doja Cat, Gabby Barrett and 24kGoldn are among the RIAA’s “Class of 2020“: artists who scored their first-ever Gold or Platinum certifications last year.

There are 53 artists in the Class, all of whom earned either a Gold, Platinum or multi-Platinum album or single for the first time in 2020. Some artists, like Doja, Gabby and 24k, had several certifications.

As far as albums go, Doja scored her first Gold certification — signifying sales of 500,000 copies — for Hot Pink. Pop Smoke‘s Meet the Woo 2 and Tones And I‘s The Kids Are Coming were also all certified Gold in 2020.

Gabby Barrett’s “I Hope,” 24kGoldn and iann dior‘s “Mood,” Powfu‘s “death bed (coffee for your head),” Surfaces‘ “Sunday Best,” Doja Cat’s “Say So,” Jack Harlow‘s “WHATS POPPIN,” “ROXANNE” by Arizona Zervas and “Dance Monkey” by Tones And I were among the songs that were certified multi-Platinum — signifying sales of two million or more units — in 2020.

Artists who scored their first Platinum awards — signifying sales of a million units — in 2020 include Benee, JP Saxe, Surf Mesa and Tate McRae.

Ashe‘s “Moral of the Story,” Fletcher‘s “Undrunk,” and a string of Doja Cat songs — “Cyber Sex,” “Rules,” “Tia Tamera” and “Boss B***h” — were all songs that were certified Gold in 2020.

“We are thrilled to induct 53 artists into RIAA’s Gold & Platinum Class of 2020,” said Recording Industry Association of America Chairman/CEO Mitch Glazier. “Earning your first Gold or Platinum Award is a sign of true success and limitless possibilities.”

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.