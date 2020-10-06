Rihanna apologizes to the Muslim community for her "careless mistake" during her Savage x Fenty fashion show

Rihanna has apologized after facing backlash for using sacred Islamic text during Vol. 2 of her Savage x Fenty lingerie show.

“I’d like to thank the Muslim community for pointing out a huge oversight that was unintentionally offensive in our Savage x Fenty show,” she wrote on her Instagram Story Tuesday. “I would more importantly like to apologize to you for this honest, yet careless mistake.”

“We understand that we have hurt many of our Muslim brothers and sisters, and I’m incredibly disheartened by this!” Rihanna continued. “I do not play with any kind of disrespect toward God or any religion and therefore the use of this song in our project was completely irresponsible!”

“Moving forward we will make sure nothing like this ever happens again,” Rihanna continued.

Muslim fans had no issue in expressing their distaste in Rihanna’s playing the song “Doom,” from London producer and vocalist Coucou Chloe, during RiRi’s annual fashion show, as models strutted up, down and around the show’s unconventional stages.

According to fans on social media, the song contains a Hadith narration from the Prophet Muhammad, detailing the end of the world, what many refer to as “judgement day.” The Hadith is a collection of the sayings of Muhammad.

In an apology on Twitter, Chloe admitted she was “not aware” that the samples she found online used text from the Hadith. In another tweet, she took “full responsibility” for not “properly” researching the words to the song, which she is now “urgently” working to remove from all streaming platforms.

Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Vol. 2 show is available for viewing on Amazon Prime.

By Rachel George

