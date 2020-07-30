Rihanna doesn't mind keeping us waiting for new music: "I'm gonna make it worth it"

Right now, the fact that Rihanna still hasn’t dropped her new album has become a joke among music fans — but RiRi is happy to just keep us all waiting.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Rihanna explained, “I’m not just gonna put it out just because people are waiting. It’s taken this long, I’m gonna make it worth it.”

“I am always working on music,” she added. “I am always working on music and when I am ready to put it out in the way that I feel fit, it’s gonna come out. And you’re not going to be disappointed when it happens. It’s going to be worth it.”

Asked about the recent 15-year anniversary of her debut single “Pon de Replay,” the star noted, “I’m…really grateful to still be here and being able to expand into other ventures. I’m grateful. It’s been fun and I can’t even complain.”

As for those other ventures, tomorrow is when Rih will drop her long-awaited Fenty Skin line of skincare products. It’s a three-step collection of multi-functional products, including cleanser, toner serum and moisturizer.

“We want these products to work for all skin types and, of course, all skin tones,” Rihanna told ET, adding, “I want it to be simple. I want it to be accessible, but still with the high level of ingredients that some of these other brands do, but they’re so expensive.”

Her products range from $25 to $35 each.

By Andrea Dresdale

