Rihanna is smokin' in new Savage X Fenty Valentine's Day looks

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video

What a world we live in: You can watch Rihanna do a sexy dance in skimpy lingerie, and you don’t even have to be dating her.

To promote her new Savage X Fenty Valentine’s Day collection of lingerie, Rihanna’s posted multiple photos of some of the new designs, modeled by none other than herself. She’s also posted a video where she pouts and poses in a red lace bra with strategically-placed heart inserts, plus red stockings, garters, a thong and elbow-length vinyl gloves. She also fondles a red lace mask.

“You’re not my only Valentine…” she captions the video.

You can check out the designs now at SavageX.com. There are also a few things in there for your man, modeled by Miguel, including a matching set of satin boxers and “smoking jacket.”

“For you? With bae? Just a little playtime?” reads the website. “Whatever your mood, we’ve got the perfect looks you’ll be crushin’ on.”

As always, Savage X Fenty is super-affordable and comes in sizes suitable for every body type.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.