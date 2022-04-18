Rihanna jets off to Barbados with A$AP Rocky

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Gucci

Rihanna is paying no mind to those rumors claiming she broke up with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. Instead, she hopped on a jet with her love and is vacationing in her native Barbados.

The celebrity couple is shaking off rumors from last week, which claimed A$AP Rocky cheated on the “Umbrella” singer with Fenty shoe designer Amina Muaddi. The report was shot down not only by Muaddi, but also by TMZ.

In addition, the man who started the rumor — fashion blogger ﻿Louis Pisano — has since retracted his remarks.

Now, Rih and Rocky are putting those rumors further behind them by jetting off to Barbados, reports Page Six. The two, who are expecting a child together, were spotted grabbing dinner and walking side by side. They haven’t publicly spoken out about the controversy.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.