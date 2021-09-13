Rihanna recruits Normani, Ricky Martin and more for her Savage X Fenty fashion show

Amazon Prime Video

Rihanna‘s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3, which takes place next week, promises to be more spectacular than ever, with performances by Normani, Ricky Martin and more.

RiRi made the announcement with a dazzling Instagram teaser featuring dozens of dancers. She commented in an accompanying message, “SAVAGEXFENTYSHOW VOL. 3!! Start making that guest list to ya watch party baby …. Sept. 24.”

Sabrina Carpenter, Troye Sivan and Vanessa Hudgens will also appear on the show, along with renowned models Behati Prinsloo, Adriana Lima, Gigi Hadid, Irina Shayk and many more.

Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 will stream on Amazon Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide beginning Friday, September 24.

Normani also took part in last year’s presentation at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Tonight, Rihanna, whom Forbes declared is the wealthiest female musician in the world, worth an estimated $1.7 billion, will host a special VIP after party following the exclusive Met Gala in New York City.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.