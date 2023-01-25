Rihanna releases Super Bowl-inspired makeup collection

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Rihanna‘s found a way to incorporate her Fenty Beauty makeup line into her upcoming Super Bowl performance: She’s dropped a Super Bowl-inspired makeup collection.

The collection features a limited-edition lip gloss shade, a keychain, a football-shaped sponge and a Team Fenty bag that includes blotting powder, moisturizer, a deluxe Fenty Eau de Parfum sample and more.

The items are currently on sale at fentybeauty.com.

Rih’s game-day makeup collection comes days after the release of a football-inspired athleisure collection, released via her Savage x Fenty brand. She’ll hit the Super Bowl LVII stage on February 12 for a highly anticipated halftime show.

