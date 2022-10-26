Rihanna releasing “Lift Me Up” off ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ soundtrack

Marvel Studios

After much teasing, it’s now official: Rihanna has a new song on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack.

The lead track called “Lift Me Up” is a tribute to the late Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman and was written by Tems, Oscar-winning composer Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and director Ryan Coogler.

Tems says in a statement, “After speaking with Ryan and hearing his direction for the film and the song, I wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people that I’ve lost in my life. I tried to imagine what it would feel like if I could sing to them now and express how much I miss them.”

“Rihanna has been an inspiration to me so hearing her convey this song is a great honor,” the Nigerian artist adds.

The song comes out this Friday, October 28. It marks Rihanna’s first new music since 2016’s Anti.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By will be available on November 4. The movie comes out November 11.

