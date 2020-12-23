Rihanna says 2021 is all about taking things to "a different level"

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video

In the before times, Rihanna was constantly on the move, and she now admits that one positive result of the COVID-19 pandemic is that it’s given her time to slow down — and plot her next move.

Speaking to the U.K. magazine Closer, Rih says, “I love what I do, but I am always busy and quarantine gave me the time to do things I wouldn’t always have been able to do: watch an entire box set in a day, cook, go for walk. It’s important we do little things we enjoy and are kind to ourselves.”

“At first it was strange because I am not used to being still — but during quarantine you have no choice but to be still,” she muses. “Then you start to realize during lockdown you are stuck there with your own thoughts and your imagination and it really helped my creativity blossom.”

As for whether or not she’ll use that creativity to complete her long-awaited ninth album — which we’ve been waiting for since 2016 — the “Work” singer will only say that she’s “always working on my music.” However, she does have big plans for the coming year.

“2021 is a little unknown for everybody and nobody is sure what restrictions there are going to be,” she notes. “My creativity is within my control, though, and I want to take my music and my brands to a different level.”

Rihanna is currently spending the holidays in her home country of Barbados. She tells Closer, “I feel at such peace when I am there. It is the most beautiful place, with incredible beaches, food and people.”

By Andrea Dresdale

