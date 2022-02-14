Rihanna says it was “hard” hiding her pregnancy from her team: “They were all shocked”

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Rihanna surprised everybody when she revealed that she’s expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, but it turns out that even those closest to her didn’t know that she had a bun in the oven.

Speaking to E!, Rihanna said it was “harder” for her to keep the happy news from her “posse,” explaining, “They’re around me, they know my habits. They’re like, ‘You don’t want something to drink? You’re not smoking?'”

She continued, “And I’m eating all the things I’m not used to eating. They know I hate sweets and I’m all of a sudden asking for cookies and donuts. But finally, I just had to let it all out, and they were all shocked, of course, as the world was shocked as well.”

As for her own reaction, she said at first, it felt like it wasn’t “real.” Now, she notes, “I’m so glad that we’re this far along and now I can celebrate with everyone.”

And in a “Stars: They’re just like us!” moment, Rihanna confessed to People magazine, “Right now, being pregnant, some days you just feel like, ‘Ugh, I just want to lay here on this couch all day.'”

However, the beauty mogul went on to say, “When you put on a little face and a little lipstick, you transform…You put some clothes on, and it’s like, when you look good, you feel good…It really can get you up off that couch and make you feel like a bad b***h.”

Best of all, Rihanna admitted, “I’m enjoying not having to worry about covering up my tummy. If I feel a little chubby, it’s like, ‘Whatever! It’s a baby!'”

