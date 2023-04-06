Rihanna says “motherhood is the bomb

ABC

Rihanna is enjoying her new role as a mother.

TMZ reports the singer, her son, mother and boyfriend A$AP Rocky went out for a family dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica Wednesday. When asked how motherhood has changed her life, she responded, “Motherhood is the bomb! It’s the greatest.”

Rihanna and Rocky welcomed their first child together, a boy, in May of 2022. The baby has since been on Rih’s socials and on the March cover of British Vogue, but his name has never been revealed. He’ll soon be an older brother, as the singer is currently expecting.

