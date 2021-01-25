Rihanna shows off edgy mullet hairstyle in sexy new Savage X Fenty Valentine's Day video

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video

Bring the roses and the chocolate, Rihanna’s got you covered on what to wear for Valentine’s Day.

To promote her new Savage X Fenty Valentine’s Day collection, Rihanna shared a video of her edgy new hairdo in a sexy promo video Sunday.

“Cupid could NEVA!,” she captioned the video on social media, adding the hashtag, #ValentinesDayCountdown.

Rihanna seductively dances in and out of the camera wearing a sexy black lace ensemble. From the new V-Day collection, she wore the Candy Hearts Dotted Mesh Crop Cami and Open-Back Skirt, which costs $17.48 and $22.48, respectively, on the Savage x Fenty website.

The V-Day collection also includes “Gifts for U,” “Gifts for Bae,” “Gifts for Play,” and gifts for less than $10. And, of course, RiRi didn’t forget about the fellas with silk robes and boxers for as low as $7.48. You can check out more of Rihanna’s Valentine’s Day collection at SavageX.com.

Catering to all body types and diverse skin tones, Rihanna launched Savage X Fenty in 2018, offering affordable lingerie, underwear and sleepwear for women and men.

By Rachel George

