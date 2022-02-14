Rihanna stuns fans after unexpectedly dropping in at her Savage X Fenty store

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Now that Rihanna no longer needs to hide her pregnancy, the “Umbrella” singer can step back into the public eye and continue doing what she loves — making people happy. Over the weekend, she and boyfriend A$AP Rocky shocked fans when they decided to pay a surprise visit to one of her Savage X Fenty stores.

People reports that the couple, both 33, crashed the Savage X Fenty store at the Westfield Culver City mall in Los Angeles. Rihanna wore a Valentine’s Day ensemble comprised of a striking crimson hooded robe and matching strappy heels that showed off her white pedicure.

As for her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky wore matching red and white trainers along with a blue-gray pinstripe tuxedo, white undershirt and black tie.

The two posed for photo ops around the store, including in front of mannequins that were modeling signature pieces from Rihanna’s new Valentine’s Day line.

Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty stores transitioned from an online-only platform to brick and mortar locations this year, with the first location opening in Las Vegas in January. She plans to open more locations in Houston, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.

The “Diamonds” singer first announced she was opening physical Fenty stores via Twitter on January 7, and said in a subsequent tweet, “[I] can’t believe it’s actually that time, and I can’t wait for you to have this experience irl.”

