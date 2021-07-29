Rihanna teases Fenty perfume, expands Fenty brand

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Rihanna is expanding her Fenty empire into the world of fragrance.

The announcement came Wednesday, with both the singer and the brand sharing the news with their followers on social media.

For her part, Ri posted two black-and-white snapshots of herself wearing an off-the-shoulder leather jacket and rocking straight hair.

“#FENTYPARFUM COMING SOON [eyes emoji],” she teased in the caption of the post.

Over on Fenty Beauty’s Instagram, the upcoming scent was promoted with a short clip that gives fans a glimpse at the perfume’s bottle design, which appears to be amber in color.

“Something sensual, confident yet sexxy [sic] coming your way very soon,” the caption reads.

In a second video post, the brand features tweets from fans praising RiRi’s latest endeavor and expressing their desire to smell like her.

“The smell good y’all have been waiting for!” Fenty raved in the caption.

An official release date for Fenty Parfum has not been announced. However, fans can get a free sample by using the code “FENTY” when making a purchase of $40 or more on fentybeauty.com. The offer ends on August 8.

