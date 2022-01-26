Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation donates $15 million to climate justice organizations

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Rihanna is donating $15 million to organizations working to find solutions to climate disasters in communities of color.

The nine-time Grammy winner announced Tuesday that her Clara Lionel Foundation is making donations to 18 climate justice organizations working in seven Caribbean nations and the United States. They include the Movement for Black Lives, the Climate Justice Alliance, and the Caribbean Climate Justice Project.

“Climate disasters, which are growing in frequency and intensity, do not impact all communities equally, with communities of color and island nations facing the brunt of climate change,” reads a statement from the foundation. “Funders must build partnerships with grassroots organizations, acknowledging their deep understanding of what is necessary to achieve climate justice in their own communities.”

The grants, made in partnership with Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey’s #StartSmall philanthropic initiative, are focused on groups with female, LGBT, and Black and Indigenous leaders because their communities are at the greatest risk.

In August, the foundation also donated $500,000 in emergency response funding for the earthquake in Haiti which left over 2,000 people dead, thousands injured, and hundreds missing.

