Rihanna’s Fenty Hair is coming

If you use Rihanna‘s Fenty Beauty products, chances are you are head over heels in love with the ultra-inclusive makeup line. Now, the “Umbrella” singer is expanding her network to cover hair.

﻿Billboard ﻿reports Rihanna’s company Roraj Trade, LLC, recently filed two applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office to trademark “Fenty Hair.” Products include brushes, combs, wigs, curlers, scrunchies, hair bands, clips, bows, pins and more.

It is unknown if the Grammy winner will unleash her own hair care line of shampoos and oils, but considering her Fenty umbrella covers skin care, shapewear and makeup, it’s quite possible this is where she’s heading next.

Fans are already going wild about Fenty Hair on social media. Some have pointed out that Rihanna’s hairstyles are always iconic, so they’re excited they may soon have the right tools to replicate them.

Rihanna’s decision to create inclusive lines has paid off; Forbes﻿ crowned her America’s Richest Self-Made Women after she amassed a net worth of $1.4 billion thanks to Fenty Beauty. This also makes her the first billionaire to come from Barbados, said Forbes.

