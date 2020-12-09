Ring in 2021 with BTS, Halsey, Lauv & more

2021 New Year’s Eve Live presented by Weverse will stream at 7:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, December 31. It’ll feature BTS and all the other artists that are part of their entertainment company, Big Hit. In addition, there will be a “Global Connect Stage” featuring Halsey, Lauv and Steve Aoki, all of whom have collaborated with BTS in the past.

The concert promises to “extend a message of hope and consolation to music fans all over the world.” It’ll be streaming in 4K/HD, and fans will be able to watch from multiple angles, depending on what level ticket they buy. The highest-level ticket, which costs about $55, will allow fans to access online meet and greets.

Visit the Weverse shop for all the details on the event.

By Andrea Dresdale

