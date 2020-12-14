Ring in 2021 with Post Malone and Bud Light Seltzer

Courtesy Bud Light

With COVID-19 still raging, experts say you shouldn’t head out to a New Year’s Eve party this year — so why not stay home and ring in 2021 with Post Malone?

Posty is the star of Bud Light Seltzer Sessions Presents New Year’s Eve 2021, a livestream event that will also feature performances from Steve Aoki and “Whats Poppin” rapper Jack Harlow, plus additional artists who’ll be revealed at a later date. Lilly Singh will host, live from Las Vegas.

“Ready to bring in 2021 with my friends at Bud Light and kick some a** while doing it,” said Post in a statement. He’ll be performing at the stroke of midnight.

The livestream event will stream across Bud Light’s social channels, including Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, starting at 10:30 p.m. ET. You can also watch it at BudLight.com/NYE.

During the event, you can get a chance to win virtual meet & greets with the performers, go back and forth between performances, win prizes, and head to a viewing room to watch with friends and family. RSVP to BudLight.com/NYE for more information.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.