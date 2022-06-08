Robert De Niro says he’s “not NOT a fan” of Taylor Swift

ABC Audio/ Stephen Iervolino

Robert De Niro was asked point blank if he’s a fan of Taylor Swift and he provided a rather interesting answer.

﻿Variety ﻿reports the acting legend was promoting the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival, which he co-founded, and was asked about a particular addition to this year’s screening roster — the 10-minute version of Taylor’s “All Too Well.”

Taylor wrote and directed the short film, which stars ﻿Stranger Things ﻿actress ﻿Sadie Sink﻿ and ﻿Teen Wolf﻿ actor ﻿Dylan O’ Brien,﻿ ﻿﻿as well as Canadian producer Shawn Levy. It’ll premiere at Tribeca later this month.

De Niro was asked what he thinks about the pop singer’s music and responded with a laugh, “I have all of her albums.”

He then clarified, “I’m not NOT a fan. I probably hear her music and like it on the radio. My young daughter puts a station on, and it drives me crazy when they chat. When they have music, it’s OK.”

De Niro then revealed the singer he is a fan of — ﻿Jennifer Lopez﻿, who’s screening her Netflix documentary, ﻿Halftime﻿, at the festival. He raved of their long friendship and gushed, “She’s hung in there. She’s terrifically professional.”

