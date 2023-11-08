Sabrina Carpenter announces new Christmas EP, ‘Fruitcake’

Hector Vivas/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Sabrina Carpenter has a gift for all her fans this holiday season.

The pop star has announced that her new Christmas EP, Fruitcake, will be released on November 17.

“[M]ade something special for you guys for the holidays,” Sabrina wrote alongside her announcement post on Instagram.

In the first photo of the carousel, Sabrina holds a round fruitcake over her face, with only her eyes peeking up above it. She wears a white headband, long sleeve red shirt with candy cane hearts and her signature SC ring.

The second slide features “Sabrina’s fruitcake recipe” aka the track list for the new release.

The EP will have six songs in all, including 2022’s “A Nonsense Christmas,” a playful, holiday spoof on the hit track “Nonsense” from her 2022 album, emails i can’t send.

There are five other new songs: “buy me presents,” “santa doesn’t know you like i do,” “cindy lou who,” “is it new years” and “white xmas.”

Sabrina rejoins Taylor Swift on the Latin American leg of The Eras Tour, with shows starting back up in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Thursday, November 9. Fruitcake releases next week, the day of their first performance in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

