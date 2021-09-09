Sabrina Carpenter goes “Skinny Dipping” with new single

Island Records

Sabrina Carpenter is out with new single, “Skinny Dipping.”

Co-written by Sabrina, Julia Michaels and JP Saxe, the song finds Sabrina imagining an encounter with an ex who tries to rekindle the flame, and her reaction to that possibility.

“We’ve been swimming on the edge of a cliff/I’m resistant, but going down with the ship,” she sings. “It’d be so nice, right? Right?/If we could take it all off and just exist/And skinny dip in water under the bridge.”

In a statement, Sabrina says, “One day we’ll be older and see our past experiences with such fresh eyes that maybe the bad things won’t feel so bad, and trust that life will lead us exactly where we’re meant to be.”

There’s also a “Skinny Dipping” video, in which Sabrina puts pages from her journal into a box, carries it downtown and flings the pages into the air as she lies down in the street. Then a woman on a motorcycle — who removes her helmet to reveal that it’s Sabrina, also — pulls up and gives Sabrina in the street a “let’s go” look.

“Skinny Dipping” is the follow-up to Sabrina’s previous single, “Skin.” Her full-length debut album for Island Records is coming “soon,” according to a press release.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.