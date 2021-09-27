Sam Asghari criticizes Britney Spears documentaries that left “bad after taste”

Britney Spears‘ fiancé Sam Asghari isn’t pleased with the recent spate of documentaries detailing Britney’s ongoing conservatorship case.

Ahead of FX/Hulu’s Controlling Britney Spears, which premiered on Friday, Sam posted a statement to his Instagram Stories, captured by Just Jared.

“Apparently my opinion has increased in value over the past few days,” the 27-year-old model/actor joked, before adding, “Past docs left bad after taste. I’m hopeful this one will be respectful.”

Referring to other documentaries, which include CNN’s Toxic: Britney Spears’ Battle for Freedom, the BBC’s The Battle for Britney: Fans, Cash and a Conservatorship and Netflix’s upcoming Britney Vs. Spears, Sam wrote, “I don’t blame CNN, BBC, or NETFLIX (which got me thru lockdowns) for airing them because as an actor i tell other people’s stories too.”

“I question producers who made them ‘just to shed light’ without input or approval from [the] subject,” he explained. “Any credit for light being shed should go to #freebritney.”

Sam didn’t mention FX/Hulu, whose first Britney doc, Framing Britney Spears, has been credited with helped reignite the #FreeBritney movement.

Sam’s message included a “Free Britney” illustration, a cartoon judge, and an image of Jason Statham with the caption “no sweat.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.