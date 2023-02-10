Sam Asghari responds to Britney Spears intervention speculation

Sam Asghari is shutting down claims that Britney Spears‘ family and friends are planning an intervention for the pop star.

“An intervention did not occur, ” he said in a statement to Access Hollywood. “My wife is in full control of her life and will continue to make all decisions involving her care regardless of circumstances. Speculation on her health is inappropriate and should end immediately.”

The statement follows rumors that Spears’ inner circle was concerned about the singer’s behavior and was planning an intervention. People reports the plan fell apart last minute when the “Toxic” singer became suspicious.

Sources close to the singer told the outlet, “Britney has been acting increasingly erratically and those around her have grown more concerned…She is often up all night, sleeps during [the] day and has a lot of anger.”

Another source described Britney’s situation as “very difficult” and said it is “absolutely chaotic” behind the scenes. “Everyone had hoped Britney could be convinced to seek treatment before things got any worse, but they knew it wouldn’t be easy,” they said. “She’s been going through a lot and has been increasingly combative.”

TMZ was first to report news of the planned intervention.

The rumors come after fans called the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office last month to ask deputies to perform a welfare check on Spears after she deactivated her Instagram, which she’s done several times. Authorities reportedly made contact with Britney and determined she was not in any danger.

Last November marked a year since Britney’s conservatorship was terminated. She had been placed under the care of her father, Jamie Spears, following her 2008 mental health crisis.

Since her conservatorship was terminated, Britney has regularly spoken out about the anger she feels toward her family and has made several serious allegations against them.

