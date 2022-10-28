Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ “Unholy” makes queer history on the ﻿’Billboard’ ﻿charts

Capitol Records

Sam Smith and Kim Petras made LGBTQ+ history on the Billboard charts when “Unholy” topped the Hot 100, making them respectively the first non-binary and transgender artists to top the chart. But, they also accomplished something else that has never been seen before in the chart’s 64-year history.

Steve Lacy, who is openly bisexual, previously reigned the Hot 100 for several weeks with his hit “Bad Habit” until “Unholy” knocked it into second place. This marks the first time in Billboard history that two gender-diverse artists have taken the #1 from a bisexual artist.

Sam spoke with ﻿Billboard ﻿about their song’s success and expressed, “I’ve been genuinely humbled by the reaction to ‘Unholy.'”

The singer continued, “I felt like we’d made something special in the studio, but you never know how that is going to translate. It was only when I started playing it to people close to me and seeing their reactions to the record that I dared to think it might.”

