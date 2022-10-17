Sam Smith announces their new album, ‘Gloria’, will arrive January 2023

Universal Music Group

Sam Smith has even more new music on the way. The singer surprised fans on Monday by unveiling their next studio album, Gloria.

The album, their fourth overall, is due out January 23.

“It feels like emotional, sexual and spiritual liberation. It was beautiful, with this album, to sing freely again. Oddly, it feels like my first-ever record. And it feels like a coming of age,” the singer said in a statement.

Sam also shared the album’s cover art on Instagram, which is a photo of them staring into the camera. While they aren’t wearing a shirt, Sam is wearing a dazzling earring of a ship anchor with an oval pearl attached on their left ear.

The earring is most likely a representation of the name Sam has given their fans: sailors. “I’m feeling overwhelmed and emotional as I start to let go of Gloria and hand this work over to you. It has been magical in every way to make this piece of music and by giving this record to you I am giving you part of my heart and soul,” they expressed. “Gloria got me through some dark times and was a beacon for me in my life. I hope it can be that for you. Thank you for waiting so long.”

﻿Gloria﻿, the follow up of 2020’s Love Goes, promises more experimental music from Sam, with the release teasing it’s “the dazzling, sumptuous, sophisticated, unexpected and at times thrilling, edgy sound of Sam’s creative heart today.”

Sam has already begun releasing music from the forthcoming project, starting with “Love Me More” and the Kim Petras collab, “Unholy.”

Fans can start pre-ordering Gloria now on Sam’s official website. Those who advance order a digital copy of the album will be gifted Sam’s two new songs.

