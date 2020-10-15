Sam Smith, Doja Cat, Zara Larsson to perform at the MTV EMAs next month

Sam Smith, Doja Cat and Zara Larsson are the first artists to join the lineup for the MTV Europe Music Awards, which will air on MTV November 8.

Latin star Maluma and alt-rocker Yungblud are also on the bill for the event, which will be filmed in multiple locations around the world.

Sam is nominated for Best Collaboration for “I’m Ready,” his single with Demi Lovato. His new album, Love Goes, comes out October 30.

Doja Cat and Yungblud are both up for Best Push and Best New; Maluma’s up for Best Virtual Live, Best Latin and Best Latin America Central Act.

The voting is open until November 2 at mtvema.com.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.