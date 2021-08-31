Sam Smith, FINNEAS, Tori Kelly & more record new versions of ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ songs

Interscope Records

Sam Smith, FINNEAS and Tori Kelly are among the artists who’ve recorded fresh takes on songs from the hit Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen and its upcoming movie version, which hits theaters September 24.

Sam has teamed with R&B singer Summer Walker for one of the musical’s signature numbers, “You Will Be Found,” while Tori sings another well-known song, “Waving Through a Window.” Dan + Shay and Carrie Underwood have teamed up to record “Only Us,” which will be released on Friday.

Meanwhile, SZA and FINNEAS have each recorded versions of new songs written exclusively for the film by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the duo behind the music of The Greatest Showman and La La Land.

SZA has recorded a track called “The Anonymous Ones,” while FINNEAS has cut “A Little Closer.”The Dear Evan Hansen motion picture soundtrack featuring all these recordings will be released on September 24. The album is mostly made up of the songs performed by the movie’s stars, including Ben Platt, Julianne Moore, Amandla Stenberg and Amy Adams.

Here’s the Dear Evan Hansen original motion picture soundtrack track listing:

“Waving Through A Window” – Ben Platt & Dear Evan Hansen Choir

“For Forever” – Ben Platt

“Sincerely Me” – Colton Ryan, Ben Platt & Nik Dodani

“Requiem”– Kaitlyn Dever, Danny Pino & Amy Adams

“If I Could Tell Her” – Ben Platt & Kaitlyn Dever

“The Anonymous Ones” – Amandla Stenberg

“You Will Be Found” – Ben Platt, Amandla Stenberg, Liz Kate, DeMarius Copes, Isaac Powell, Hadiya Eshe & Dear Evan Hansen Choir

“Only Us” – Kaitlyn Dever & Ben Platt

“Words Fail” – Ben Platt

“So Big / So Small” – Julianne Moore

“A Little Closer” – Colton Ryan

“You Will Be Found” –Sam Smith feat. Summer Walker

“The Anonymous Ones” –SZA

“Only Us” –Carrie Underwood & Dan + Shay

“A Little Closer” –FINNEAS

“Waving Through A Window” –Tori Kelly

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.