Sam Smith & Harry Styles’ style to be celebrated in new London museum exhibit

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Sam Smith and Harry Styles definitely have style, which is why they’ll be a part of a major new menswear exhibition coming to London’s famed Victoria & Albert Museum.

Opening March 2022, the exhibit, Fashioning Masculinities: The Art of Menswear, will “celebrate the power, artistry and diversity of masculine attire and appearance,” according to the museum. The exhibit will highlight 100 looks and 100 artworks, arranged thematically across three galleries. Outfits worn by Harry and Sam will be mixed in there, as well as ensembles sported by rock legend David Bowie and Billy Porter.

No word on which of Harry or Sam’s looks will be included, but since both have pushed the boundaries of fashion and mixed the masculine and the feminine, there are any number of looks the curators could pick from.

