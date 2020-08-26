Sam Smith joins Nigerian superstar Tiwa Savage on sultry new duet

Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images

Sam Smith has teamed up with Tiwa Savage for the Nigerian superstar’s new single, “Temptation.”

The sultry Afrobeat duet brings a summer-fun vibe to the tale of a forbidden love story on the track, co-written by both artists.

“I had so much fun working on this one with the unstoppable and beautiful talent that is @TiwaSavage – thank you for the opportunity,” Sam tweeted. “Hopefully one day we will be dancing and singing this together, cocktail in hand.”

The track will appear on Savage’s upcoming album, Celia, out August 28.

Last month, Sam released their single “My Oasis” featuring another Nigerian artist, Burna Boy.

By Rachel George and Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.