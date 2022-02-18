Sam Smith makes surprise appearance at London Fashion Week

Madison Phipps via Getty Images for MTV

Sam Smith helped kick off the start of London Fashion Week on Friday by giving a surprise performance while a collection of models strutted on the catwalk.

According to the U.K.’s Evening Standard, Sam performed “I’m Kissing You” by Des’ree as models teased the new Harris Reed collection, dubbed 60 Years a Queen. The Perfect Magazine shared video from the impassioned performance on their Instagram, which featured a model wearing a top that was split in half, showing a male and a female torso. The festivities took place at a church, which helped amplify the singer’s vocals.

The “Latch” singer said in their own Instagram post that they were “honored” to be part of the “magic,” and shared some snaps from Friday’s fashion show.

Last week, Smith appeared to be teasing new music is on the horizon by sharing a black-and-white photo of them listening to something with headphones. The picture was without a caption, but fans took note that Calvin Harris was among the first to comment on the update, leading fans to predict a potential collaboration.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.