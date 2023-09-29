Sam Smith performs ’80s classic at designer boyfriend’s fashion show

Kay-Paris Fernandes/Getty Images

If you’re a fashion designer and your boyfriend conveniently happens to be a global pop star, then you’ve got the entertainment for your latest show all set.

On September 28, designer Christian Cowan presented his first show for Paris Fashion Week, and his rumored boyfriend Sam Smith provided a musical moment in the middle of the event. According to Fashion Network, Sam took the stage wearing a huge black faux fur cape and hat, and carried a fur-covered cane. They posted photos of their look on Instagram.

Sam performed the hit song “You Spin Me Round (Like a Record)” by the ’80s British dance pop group Dead or Alive, in tribute to the group’s late singer, LGBTQ icon Pete Burns. Cowan’s entire spring/summer 2024 women’s collection was called Freak Unique, which was the title of Burns’ autobiography.

On Instagram, Cowan wrote, “I’d like to capture the punk, British, glamorous and experimental nature of Burns within this collection. To bolster this, there could be no greater choice than a performance by @samsmith to evoke this spirit. As they have done through their incredible and boundary pushing career.”

Back in June, Sam and Christian were seen kissing each other in New York City. They’ve been linked since they were first spotted together in January.

In other Sam Smith news, a podcast they narrated was named Podcast of the Year at the British Podcast Awards, the BBC reports. The podcast, A Positive Life: HIV from Terrence Higgins to Today, is named after one of the first people in the U.K. to die of an AIDS-related illness, and covers the history of HIV in the U.K. over the last 40 years.

