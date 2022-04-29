Sam Smith releases uplifting new single and video, “Love Me More”

Capitol Records

After multiple teases, Sam Smith has finally dropped their new single and video, “Love Me More.”

In the song, Sam starts out full of self-doubt, singing, “Have you ever felt like being somebody else?/Feeling like the mirror isn’t good for your health?” but then, they turn a corner, singing, “Every day I’m trying not to hate myself/but lately it’s not hurting like it did before/Maybe I am learning how to love me more.”

The video opens with footage of Sam as a toddler, cuts to them alone in their house while a friend leaves a voice mail urging them to come out, and ends with them dancing with a crowd of people at a club and getting cozy with a guy on the dance floor.

“I wrote this song for anyone who feels different, anyone who has to stop themselves every day from saying unkind things to themselves, in their head, all the time,” Sam explains in a statement. “I felt like that for the longest time and slowly I’m learning how to just be nice to myself.”

“I wanted to share that because I captured it in this song,” they add. “Over the last two years, music has been my therapy more than ever. So I hope this song can be your friend.”

“Love Me More” is described as “the beginning of what will undoubtedly be yet another remarkable chapter for Sam.” No word yet on a new album, though.

