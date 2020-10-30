Sam Smith releases video for "Kids Again," Abbey Road concert airs tonight

“It’s a mixture of emotions releasing this album,” they say in a note to fans. “It’s such a weird time to release music but I hope this record can be your friend. It’s been mine. This is a celebration of youth and music and singing like a drama queen. I hope you love it like I do.”

Sam’s also just released a video for one of the album’s tracks, “Kids Again.”

The beautifully-shot clip was filmed at the iconic Palace Pier in Brighton, England, which is filled with carnival rides. As Sam sings about a lost love and their younger days while riding on a merry-go-round, we also see black-and-white footage of sad-looking young people and one gay couple on the pier, under the pier, and on the nearby beach. At the end of the visual, they’re all on the merry-go-round in color, with their eyes closed, and seem to be dreaming of happier times.

Tonight, Sam will do a livestream pay-per-view performance at 8 p.m. ET from London’s famed Abbey Road Studios; they’ll perform tracks from Love Goes, as well as past hits like “Stay With Me” and “Too Good at Goodbyes.” You can buy tickets at Sam’s website now.

“I cannot wait for you to see this show and to celebrate the album release together,” Sam writes on Instagram.



Before the show, Sam will be hosting a Q&A on his TikTok account starting at 3 p.m. ET.





