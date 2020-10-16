Sam Smith says they were booted from dating app Hinge: "They thought I was a catfish"

NBC

If you see someone claiming to be Sam Smith on a dating app, it may very well be them!

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live! Thursday night, Sam says they tried to join Hinge, a U.K. dating app, but they were booted because the app thought it was a fake account.

“I’m still single. I’m on the frontline with all the single people still and it’s been difficult … I’ve gone on all the apps and stuff,” Sam told host Andy Cohen.

When Cohen asked if Sam took his advice and joined Tinder, Sam replied, “I took your advice and I joined this dating site called Hinge in the U.K. and they chucked me off of it after one night cause they thought I was a catfish pretending to be me.”

“That same thing has happened to me on dating apps but that’s why I wanted you to join Tinder because I have someone who can get you on there and verify you,” Cohen advised.

Sam previously dated 13 Reasons Why actor Brandon Flynn in 2018 and was seen on a date with French product and furniture designer François Rocci earlier this year.

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.