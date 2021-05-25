Sam Smith’s ‘Love Goes: Live at Abbey Road Studios’ now streaming on Netflix

Capitol

Last year, when Sam Smith released their latest album Love Goes, touring was shut down, so they performed their new songs as a streaming event, live from London’s legendary Abbey Road studios. But if you missed it then, you can now stream it on Netflix.

“This was such a special night for me. Getting to play in one of the most historic studios with my incredible band…was magical,” Sam writes in a note to fans.

“Love Goes is the celebration of me coming home to myself,” they add. “Performing some of the songs for you all for the first time was an unforgettable experience, and I’m so happy we get to relive it. Get comfy, make yourself a cuppa and enjoy.”

In addition to new material from Love Goes, the performance features Sam performing previous hits like “Stay with Me,” and a cover of Cyndi Lauper‘s “Time After Time.”

In addition to Love Goes: Live at Abbey Road Studios being available for streaming, it’s also available as a live album on Sam’s website, along with special merchandise commemorating the event.

