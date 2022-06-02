Sara Bareilles had to memorize entirety of ‘Into The Woods’ ﻿within “10 days”

ABC/Eric McCandless

﻿Sara Bareilles ﻿played the Baker’s Wife in the New York City Center Encores! production of Into The Woods this spring — and the “Brave” singer revealed she was given just days to memorize everything.

“It was wild. It’s a fast process through Encores! at City Center,” she told ﻿The View﻿. “You get 10 days to learn the show. It is insane.”

The show, which ran for a few weeks before wrapping May 15, also starred Neil Patrick Harris﻿. Sara revealed everyone on the cast was overwhelmed by the grueling schedule.

“We all had meltdowns, we were all, like, crying in the bathroom during our breaks and stuff. But we just felt like we stumbled on lightning in a bottle,” the Grammy winner said.

Sara said the hard work was well worth it, adding the show “won a Pulitzer Prize for a reason! It’s really, really special.”

The singer also shouted out the “really special cast,” adding everyone was “so excited” to be part of Into The Woods.

The New York City Center production was so successful, it is now heading to Broadway. It will return to the Great White Way for an eight-week engagement at Broadway’s St. James Theatre starting June 28.

Tickets are on sale now via SeatGeek.com/into-the-woods.

