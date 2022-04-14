Scooter Braun confirms that The Kid LAROI’s social media “diss” was a publicity stunt

Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for WarnerMedia

t turns out The Kid LAROI is not joining Taylor Swift in the “I Hate Scooter Braun” club after all.

Even though the Australian artist seemingly dissed the music manager on social media on Wednesday, Braun has now used his Instagram Story to reveal that the whole thing was a stunt to promote LAROI’s new single “Thousand Miles.”

On Wednesday, LAROI posted a snippet from the song, in which he sings, “Here goes another mistake/ I know I’m gonna make,” with a text balloon reading, “Show me ur last mistake. Use this sound.” He then posted three photos of Braun, suggesting that his last mistake had been signing with Braun’s management company.

Last year, LAROI signed on with Braun, who also handles his “Stay” duet partner Justin Bieber, but then departed after four months, with Billboard reporting that Braun had reneged on a promise to be personally involved in his career.

However, Braun has now produced receipts in the form of text messages proving that LAROI had run the idea about the diss past him first. He also posted a screenshot of an exchange in which he wrote to LAROI, “People are calling from media thinking you and I got real beef,” to which LAROI replied, “LMAO I’m dead. They’re quick with it!”

Braun wrote over the screenshots, “For those asking about the beef…and my friends who are wanting to go hard. Don’t believe everything you see on the internet.” He also urged his followers to check out “Thousand Miles,” which he notes was produced by his client Andrew Watt.

And, pointing out that LAROI’s “last mistake” could be interpreted as him leaving Braun, not signing with him, Braun posted a video of himself saying in mock anger, “Huge mistake. Probably the biggest of your career. That guy’s trash.”

