Score a chance to sing with Kelly Clarkson when she takes “Kellyoke” on the road

If you ever dreamed of singing with Kelly Clarkson, your chance is finally here!

The Grammy winner revealed Tuesday on the Kelly Clarkson Show she’s about to travel the nation in search of some new duet partners. The Kellyoke Search essentially combines her famous “Kellyoke” segment with a singing competition.

“This summer we’re taking the Kelly Clarkson Show on the road to find some of the greatest voices across America,” she announced. Her tour bus will be hitting up New York, Chicago, Dallas and Los Angeles to find the lucky winner.

If you can’t make it to those tryout dates, there is also a chance to win by entering on TikTok: share a video of your tryout and use #KellyokeSearch in the description.

“Come sing a virtual duet with me to one of my songs,” she invited fans. “Maybe you’ve heard it.”

The song? Kelly revealed wants to perform “Since U Been Gone.” In addition to finding her future duet partners, the singer said she will “feature some of our favorite performances” on her talk show.

More details, including dates and times of the physical auditions, are available on the Kellyoke Search’s official website.

