Sean Paul to head back on the road this spring for North American tour

courtesy of Sean Paul

Sean Paul is ready to hit the road after a two-year pause and, on Wednesday, unveiled his multi-stop Scorcha Tour that kicks off later this month.

The “Temperature” rapper kicks off his 10-stop tour on March 11 at Busch Gardens in Tampa Bay, Florida. He will then hit the nation’s largest metro areas, such as New York City and Las Vegas, before wrapping on May 29 at California’s Monterey Fairgrounds.

This tour fulfills the promise Sean made to fans about returning to the road by the spring. Prior to this, he hadn’t left Jamaica since the pandemic all but shut down the touring industry and halted his plans.

“While a digital platform may keep you connected, it is no substitute for being physically interactive with fans,” the Dancehall star said in a statement.

The Scorcha Tour will support Sean’s upcoming eighth studio album of the same name, which is the follow-up to his Grammy-nominated album, Live N Livin. The tour also coincides with the 20th anniversary of Sean’s breakthrough album, Dutty Rock, which produced the hits “Baby Boy,” “Gimme The Light” and “Get Busy.”

Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 4, at 10 a.m. ET on Sean Paul’s official website.

