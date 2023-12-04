One of our listeners says he’s figured out a way to make sure NO DATE ever turns boring or dull… You’ll hear his genius dating strategy that earned him the nickname “High Effort Andre” in a brand new Second Date Update!
By Alexis Fuller |
Second Date Update PODCAST: High Effort Andre
One of our listeners says he’s figured out a way to make sure NO DATE ever turns boring or dull… You’ll hear his genius dating strategy that earned him the nickname “High Effort Andre” in a brand new Second Date Update!