See and hear Miley Cyrus cover Pearl Jam's "Just Breathe"

While you wait for Miley Cyrus‘ upcoming Metallica covers album, you can listen to her put her spin on another iconic rock act: Pearl Jam.

The pop star performed a stripped-down rendition of the grunge giants’ song “Just Breathe” for her MTV Unplugged Presents Miley Cyrus Backyard Sessions special. You can watch the performance streaming now on YouTube.

The original “Just Breathe” appears on Pearl Jam’s 2009 album, Backspacer.

Earlier this week, Cyrus revealed in a piece for Interview Magazine that she’s currently working on a Metallica covers album. She previously performed the band’s classic “Nothing Else Matters” during her 2019 Glastonbury set.

Cyrus’ impressive history of live rock covers also includes a performance of Temple of the Dog‘s “Say Hello 2 Heaven” at the Chris Cornell memorial concert.

