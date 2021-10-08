See the first time BTS met Megan Thee Stallion

BIGHIT MUSIC

You heard Megan Thee Stallion join BTS on a remix of their hit “Butter,” but now you get see the first time the rapper and the K-pop group met.

In a new video posted to BTS’ YouTube, we see them officially hanging out in person for the first time on a rooftop in New York City last month.

They take turns gushing over each other, with BTS members saying they were so “impressed” and “grateful” when they heard Megan’s verse on the track.

“No, I was so happy and I was so grateful,” Megan tells them. “I had already told my manager. I was like, ‘I wanna do a song with BTS,’ and then when it came up, I was like, ‘They know me?’ I was so happy.”

She leaves the possibility open for another collaboration as well. “Whenever we do another song, I feel like we gotta do it big,” Megan tells them. “We gotta do a video, and it’s gonna be happening.”

