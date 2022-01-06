Selena Gomez admits her anxiety and depression make it “difficult for me to be me”

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Global Citizen VAX LIV

Selena Gomez opened up about the difficulties she has with her mental health and how she advocates for herself.

Speaking to InStyle, the “Lose You to Love Me” singer candidly spoke about how the pandemic affected her thoughts and feelings, which she now manages with self care and therapy.

“I became aware that my little world is complicated, but the picture is much bigger than the stuff I deal with,” Selena said when assessing the past two years. “I have problems with depression and anxiety, and I found it difficult for me to be me.”

While she grappled with her mental health, Selena said she also made strides in becoming a better version of herself.

“At one point Instagram became my whole world, and it was really dangerous. In my early 20s, I felt like I wasn’t pretty enough. There was a whole period in my life when I thought I needed makeup and never wanted to be seen without it,” she admitted. Selena said she learned to “take control of what I was feeling” as she grew older, and worked on her self-confidence — and that involved “taking a break from social media.”

She said that “was the best decision that I’ve ever made for my mental health.”

“The unnecessary hate and comparisons went away once I put my phone down,” Selena explained. “I’ll have moments where that weird feeling will come back, but now I have a much better relationship with myself.”

The Grammy nominee says she is a “big believer in therapy” and revealed that “taking care of myself” allows her to know when she is “not in the best headspace.” Now, she is working on “changing the narrative of mental health” with her new platform, Wondermind, adding that she has “big aspirations for that field.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.