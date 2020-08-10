Selena Gomez and David Henrie spark 'Wizards of Waverly Place' reboot rumors with cryptic video

Ron Tom/Disney Channel via Getty Images

Is a Wizards of Waveryly Place reboot in the works? Fans of Selena Gomez were left hoping on Sunday when the “Lose You to Love Me” singer shared a video that featured her former on screen brother David Henrie.

The short video, which she posted to her Instagram Stories, shows the two reuniting on what appears to be a film set.

The video opens with Henrie, standing by a fake hedge, as he lets out a pensive “hmmm.” He then pans the camera to the other side of the bush, where Gomez stands with her back against the prop as she lets out a similar “hmmm” of agreement.

The 28-year-old is also seen tapping her chin, suggesting that the two are up to something.

Henrie, 31, also shared the cryptic video to his Instagram, which ignited rumors that the Disney Channel classic could be making a comeback.

Although, in his subsequent Instagram Stories, he makes a similar exchange with TikTok stars Dixie and Charli D’Amelio.

Unfortunately, fans are left in the dark about what this could possibly mean, whether it be a WWP reboot or something else entirely.

This isn’t the first time rumors started swirling of a reboot, as Henrie spoke to Entertainment Weekly last September that he and Gomez “talk about it all the time” and that “we have a whole take. We have a whole thing.”

The two played siblings Justin and Alex Russo on the long-running Disney Channel series, which ran for four seasons between 2007 and 2012.

