Selena Gomez and Rema win multiple honors at Headies Awards

Jonzing/World Mavin/Interscope

Selena Gomez probably never expected she’d be a winner at the Headies Awards — which honors the best in Afrobeats, African music and culture — but she and her “Calm Down” duet partner, Rema, took home multiple awards at the ceremony held over Labor Day weekend.

Selena was named International Artist of the Year at the ceremony, while Rema was named Best Male Artiste and Digital Artiste of the Year. On her Instagram Story, Selena reposted Rema’s announcement of her award along with his sweet message: “Nigeria celebrates you @selenagomez.”

The remix of “Calm Down” featuring Selena was released over a year ago and went on to hit number one on Billboard‘s Pop Airplay, Radio Songs and Adult Pop Airplay charts. It peaked at #3 on the Billboard Hot 100 back in June. It currently stands at #6 on that chart.

