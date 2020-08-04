Selena Gomez announces launch date for Rare Beauty

Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

The wait will soon be over for Selena Gomez’s new beauty line.

The singer announced Tuesday that Rare Beauty is officially launching September 3 at Sephora and on RareBeauty.com.

“I’m SO excited to finally share that @RareBeauty will be launching September 3rd only at @Sephora, @SephoraCanada, @SephoraMx and RareBeauty.com,” Selena wrote on Instagram. “I’ve had so much fun creating everything and can’t wait for y’all to try it all! I hope you love it as much as I do!”

Selena previously announced that one percent of all sales from the makeup line will go to the Rare Impact Fund, which aims to raise $100 million over the next 10 years for mental health services.

Back in February, Selena revealed the creation of the cosmetics line, named after her latest album, Rare. She explained that Rare Beauty “isn’t about how others see you. It’s about how you see yourself.”

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.