Selena Gomez announces new Apple TV+ documentary ‘Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me’

Disney General Entertainment/Jeff Neira

Selena Gomez is getting her very own documentary, courtesy of Apple TV+.

The “Wolves” singer announced her new project on Thursday, telling her Instagram followers, “Wanna hear a part to my story…My Mind & Me coming soon to @AppleTvPlus.”

Selena also shared a silent promotional clip, where the camera pans up from a row of movie theater seats to look at the screen, which bears the title of the upcoming documentary.

She has not yet revealed when the film hits the streamer.

An official press release did say more about the forthcoming title. “After years in the limelight, Selena Gomez achieves unimaginable stardom. But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn pulls her into darkness,” it begins. “This uniquely raw and intimate documentary spans her six-year journey into a new light.”

﻿Alek Keshishian﻿, the director behind Madonna: Truth or Dare, is helming the documentary.

This is Apple’s second jaunt with Interscope Films and Lighthouse Management + Media, following its Emmy-nominated documentary, ﻿Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.