Selena Gomez announces 'Revelación' track list, new DJ Snake collab out March 4

Selena Gomez has announced the track listing for her new EP Revelación, and it lists all the artists she worked with on the project, including DJ Snake on a new track called “Selfish Love.”



The two last worked together in 2018 for the single “Taki Taki,” which also featured Cardi B and Ozuna. “Selfish Love” will be out March 4.

Other features on Selena’s first all-Spanish project include Puerto Rican rappers and singers Myke Towers and Rauw Alejandro on, respectively, “Dámelo To,” which means “Give It to Me,” and the already released “Baila Conmigo,” which means “Dance with Me.”

Here’s the track list for Revelación, which is out March 12:

“De Una Vez” [At Once]

“Buscando Amor” [Searching for Love]

“Baila Conmigo” [Dance with Me]

“Dámelo To” [Give It to Me]

“Vicio” [Vice]

“Adios” [Goodbye]

“Selfish Love” w/DJ Snake

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.