Selena Gomez celebrates turning 30 with bestie Taylor Swift

Disney General Entertainment/Jeff Neira

Selena Gomez rang in the big 3-0 with best friend Taylor Swift by her side.

“30, nerdy and worthy,” she captioned a sweet Instagram post on Saturday, which showed the two sitting side-by-side at a dinner table. In one photo, the Rare Beauty mogul has an arm wrapped around Taylor, who is holding up three fingers and has a shocked expression on her face.

In the second photo, which appears to be a selfie, Taylor looks somewhat proud of herself and flashes a thumbs up as Selena giggles while reading her birthday card.

Selena is longtime friends with the “Shake It Off” singer. Their friendship goes all the way back to 2005 when they were both dating members of the Jonas Brothers. Selena was dating Nick Jonas, while Taylor was seeing Joe Jonas.

“We clicked instantly and, man, that was my girl,” Selena told The Wall Street Journal in 2020. “There’s so much of my friendship with Taylor that people don’t know about because we don’t necessarily feel the need to post about everything we do.”

She added, “She has showed up for me in ways that I would have never expected… It’s been proven year after year and in every moment of my life that she is one of my best friends in the world.”

As for Taylor, she said in the same interview, “I knew from when I met her I would always have her back. In my life, I have the ability to forgive people who have hurt me. But I don’t know if I can forgive someone who hurts her.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.